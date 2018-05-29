Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid Added To ICC World XI For Match Against West Indies

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has replaced India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ICC World XI squad that will play a fund-raising Twenty20 International match against West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 31. Apart from Shami, England wrist-spinner Adil Rashid has also been added to the ICC World XI squad . Shami will join Dinesh Karthik as the second India player in the squad after Pandya pulled out of the tournament due to a viral infection. Rashid is the second England player to feature in the star-studded batting line-up of the World XI squad led by Eoin Morgan.

Apart from two players from India and England, the World XI squad includes one player each from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and two players each from New Zealand and Pakistan.

Shami has represented India in seven T20Is in which he has picked up eight wickets. He also featured in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where India finished runners-up.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Rashid has played 28 T20Is in which he has taken 23 wickets. He was also a member of the England side for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The Windies, the reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, will be led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading players in the squad.

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

The venues that will benefit include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the British Virgin Islands and the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten.

Squads:

ICC World XI: Eoin Morgan (capt) (Eng), Shahid Afridi (Pak), Tamim Iqbal (Ban), Dinesh Karthik (Ind), Rashid Khan (Afg), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nep), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Shoaib Malik (Pak), Thisara Perera (SL), Luke Ronchi (NZ), Adil Rashid (Eng) and Mohammed Shami (Ind).

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite(capt), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Samuel Badree, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams

