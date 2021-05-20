Following the #ThrowbackThursday trend, Mohammed Azharuddin took to social media to share a photo from the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The photograph consisted of all the captains during the tournament, onboard a ship in the Sydney Harbour. Azharuddin (third from left) was India's captain during that time, and can be seen standing with the likes of Graham Gooch (England) and Imran Khan (Pakistan). Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin asked his fans to identify the other captains and wrote, "The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was on board a ship berthed in the Sydney Harbour with the nine captains in attendance! How many of the nine cricketers in this frame you can identity? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday".

Here is the photo:

The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was on board a ship berthed in the Sydney Harbour with the nine captains in attendance! How many of the nine cricketers in this frame you can identity? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Owul2Nt1cI — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 20, 2021

Other than Imran and Gooch, the other players standing with Azharuddin are David Houghton (Zimbabwe), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Allan Border (Australia), Martin Crowe (New Zealand), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Kepler Wessels (South Africa).

The 1992 World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan ended up as the champions, winning their first World Cup title. They defeated England in the finals.

India had a disappointing tournament, and finished in seventh position in the nine-team table during the round-robin stage. Azharuddin could only lead his side to two wins and five defeats. India's fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

The tournament also saw Crowe finish as the highest run-scorer. He registered 456 runs through the World Cup. Wasim Akram was the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps.