Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, DDCA president Rohan Jaitely have been named in the seven-member BCCI working group that was formed on Saturday to decide on the formula to compensate first-class cricketers for the cancellation of Ranji Trophy last season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The other members of the panel include Saurashtra's Jaydev Shah, Karnataka's Santosh Menon, Assam's Devajit Saikia, CAB's Avishek Dalmiya and Uttar Pradesh''s Yudhvir Singh.

Last season, the players in domestic cricket lost around Rs 10 to 15 lakh as BCCI could only hold Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) and Syed Mushtaq (National t20).

"Jaybhai Shah, Hon. Secretary of BCCI announced today that BCCI has formed a working group comprising of the member associations, including former cricketers, for domestic cricket in India," the Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a media statement issued here on late Saturday night.