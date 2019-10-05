 
Afghan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Reacts To Rumours Of His Death, Posts Message On Twitter

Updated: 05 October 2019 13:52 IST

Rumours of Mohammad Nabi's death suddenly started doing the rounds on Twitter on Friday.

Mohammad Nabi took to Twitter to quash rumours of his death. © AFP

Mohammad Nabi, veteran Afghan cricketer, grabbed headlines last month after bidding farewell to Test cricket. Mohammad Nabi signed off from the longest format of the game on a high after helping Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test. On Friday, Mohammad Nabi was again in the news, this time for far serious reasons. Rumours of Mohammad Nabi's death suddenly started doing the rounds on Twitter, with many tweets allegedly saying that he had suffered a heart attack. Despite Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeting pictures of a practice match between Mis-e Ainak Knights and Bost Defenders, in which Nabi can be seen in action, the rumours refused to die down. With no official communique from the player or the board, fans were left in the lurch in regards to the veracity of the news.

On Saturday, Mohammad Nabi dispelled all doubts by taking to Twitter and telling fans that news of his death was "fake" and that he was "all good".

Mohammad Nabi might have retired from Test cricket but will continue to represent Afghanistan in One-day Internationals (ODIs) as well as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) -- two formats where he has experienced a fair bit of success.

After Afghanistan got the Test nation status in July 2017, they have played three Test matches and Mohammad Nabi was part of the team on every occasion. However, he failed to make an impression in the longest format as he finished his career with just 33 runs in six innings.

He managed to pick eight wickets in his short Test career.

The 34-year-old all-rounder said he would like emerging young players get chances in the long-format of the sport instead of him

Nabi has been a key part of Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, featuring in 121 one-day internationals and 68 Twenty20 internationals.

Highlights
  • Mohammad Nabi quashes rumours of his death
  • Mohammad Nabi labelled the news as "fake"
  • Rumours of Mohammad Nabi's death started doing the rounds on Friday
