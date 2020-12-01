Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1, and wishes poured in from the sports community on the cricketer's birthday. "Outstanding fielder Gritty batsman," wrote the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter. "3377 international runs 2000 U19 @cricketworldcup winning captain. He also holds the joint-record for the most catches by a fielder in a CWC match -- he took four against Sri Lanka in the 2003 edition. Happy birthday to one of India's finest fielders, @MohammadKaif," wrote the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter.

"Happy birthday Kaif Bhai @MohammadKaif. Cherishing all our memories of wining Ranji trophy title for UP & all the matches for India. Have a phenomenal day & years ahead," wrote Kaif's former India and Uttar Pradesh teammate Suresh Raina.

"Happy birthday kaifu - have the most amazing one buddy @MohammadKaif," wrote former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar.

"Here's to a man who's as sharp as a coach as he was in the field. Janamdin mubarak ho, @MohammadKaif," wrote Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team where Kaif worked as part of the support staff.

Kaif, a right-handed middle order batsman, made his international debut in a Test against South Africa in March 2000.

He went on to play 13 Tests and 125 One-day Internationals for India in a career spanning more than six years.

Kaif is remembered for many knocks and catches but perhaps none as crucial as the 87 not out in India's chase of 326 against England in the final of the tri-series at Lord's in 2002.

Along with Yuvraj Singh (69), Kaif put together 121 runs for the sixth wicket and helped India recover from 146 for 5.

India managed to win that game by two wickets with just three balls remaining and clinched the series in the process.

Kaif was part of India's squad that made the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

A dependable middle-order bat, Kaif finished his ODI career with 2753 runs at 32.01 with two centuries and 17 half-centuries.

He made 624 runs from 13 Tests at 32.84 with one century and three half-centuries.