Mohammad Kaif Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict On Triple Talaq, Gets Trolled

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was quite a hit with his acrobatic fielding during his playing days. After his cricket career ended and after he had dabbled with politics, Kaif became quite active on a different platform - social media. After the Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, banned the practice of instant 'triple talaq', Kaif took to Twitter to share his views. "Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed," his tweet read.

Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2017

Kaif's opinion evoked mixed emotions on social media and the former cricketer was trolled on Twitter.

SC says #TripleTalaq is against Quran so how about saying Vande Mataram that is also against basic Quran of There is no God but Allah — Saquib Hamza (@HamzaSaqmd) August 22, 2017

women are most secure in islaam....being Muslim you should know it — xahoor bhat (@bhat_xahoor) August 22, 2017

Sir app kise khus karne ke liye istarha ke twits karte hai... — AIMIM Rebel ladka (@SaM_Saifi_100) August 22, 2017

Have you read Qaran? then you would have understand what is gender justice and women security. — Mohammed Ali (@alimumtazali) August 22, 2017

The Instant Triple Talaq is unconstitutional.. We should kno the duffrnc btw triple talaq and istant triple talaq!! — mohammad shahid (@shahid089) August 22, 2017

Hats off for speaking publicly against the bad practise. Aap fatwa se nahi darte ho kya... — Rohit Kothari (@rohitkothari85) August 22, 2017

Hey do not tweet. It's haram :p — ANKUR KUMAR (@Ankur_Solardae) August 22, 2017

Kaif bro kvi kuran hadish padh liya kro fir tweet kro.dusro ko impress krne ke lye tweet krke koi indian team ke captain nai bnoge ok — Ekhlakh Ansari (@AnsariEkhlakh) August 22, 2017

The Supreme Court, by a majority verdict, set aside the practice of triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated Shariat, the Islamic law.

(With PTI Inputs)