Mohammad Kaif Shows Interest In Becoming India's Fielding Coach

Updated: 01 June 2017 08:42 IST

Mohammad Kaif used to be a brilliant fielder in his playing days.

Kaif playd 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shown interest in the post of fielding coach of the Indian cricket team. In a question-answer round on the micro blogging site Twitter, Kaif was asked by a fan whether he is looking forward to become Team India's fielding coach. Kaif replied by saying, "Would be wonderful to be able to contribute in this capacity."

Kaif was a brilliant fielder in his heydays and was often compared with the likes of South Africa fielding star Jonty Rhodes. With his spectacular fielding, Kaif had taken India's standards to another level. He used to field mostly at cover and point region and his domination could be seen clearly.

Kaif, who played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, served as the fielding coach of the Gujarat Lions in the recently-concluded 10th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Currently, T. Sridhar is the fielding coach of Indian cricket team.

Apart from Sridhar, Team India's coaching staff consists of head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Recently, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh backed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of Team India's new bowling coach.

Harbhajan took to Twitter to air his opinion in favour of his former team-mate.

"@ImZaheer would be the best option for Indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella", Harbhajan had tweeted.

The slot for bowling coach is still vacant.

