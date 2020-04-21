Mohammad Kaif Posts Witty Message For Wife As Her Birthday Falls Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown , people are confined within their houses and are left with no option but to celebrate their special days, like birthdays or wedding anniversaries, at home. Despite that, people are finding different ways to make their special occasions even more memorable. Joining the queue on Tuesday, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif wished his wife Pooja on her birthday by writing a witty message on Twitter. "Happy birthday, partner! Bataayein, aaj dinner ke liye kahan le jaaun?," Kaif tweeted, wishing his life partner. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also conveyed his wishes to Kaif's wife. "Birthday wishes to bhabhi ji," he replied.

Birthday wishes to bhabhi ji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2020

Kaif did not get any response from his wife, however, his witty birthday message got his fans talking and they came up with some hilarious suggestions.

"Dining Table tak," wrote one fan, while the other replied: "Dinner ki isliye puchh rhe ho kyunki baahar jaana mana hai Face with tears of joy Well played kaif". "Instagram tak.." wrote one fan.

"@MohammadKaif sir aap lucky hai. #lockdown ki kripa se Dinner Ghar pe hi hoga," wrote another user.

Here are some of the hilarious suggestions:

Car me is side se bitha kar us side se utar dijiye .... Complete feeling k sath — [Suresh] (@Hsureshsingh) April 21, 2020

Ye puchiye dinner me kya banau

Happy birthday — RAVI SHANKER PANDEY (@pndyravi) April 21, 2020

Kitchen ...zyada se zyada dining hall may be — jayashree30???????? (@drjayashree21) April 21, 2020

Like many athletes, Kaif has been quite active on social media during the lockdown.

Last month, he tweeted a video urging people to practice social distancing by staying indoors in order to stop the deadly coronavirus from spreading.

"Fully support the government's decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown," Kaif tweeted, lending full support to the lockdown move.

Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice #JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/F7dpRNeZmO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2020

"Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice," he added.