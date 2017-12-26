 
Mohammad Kaif Now Trolled For Christmas Photo With Family

Updated: 26 December 2017 20:58 IST

Mohammad Kaif has been trolled before too for his stand on various issues.

Mohammad Kaif was trolled for celebrating Christmas. © Twitter

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was once again under attack from social media trolls after he posted a photo celebrating Christmas with his family. "Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace," he captioned the photo which shows the Kaif family posing next to a Christmas tree. Upset by Kaif's photo, some of his followers trolled him for allegedly defying the traditions of Islam. Previously, the 36-year-old has faced criticism for playing chess, doing a Surya Namaskar and supporting the Triple Talaq verdict.

 Here is how some of Kaif's Twitter followers reacted to his tweet.

Earlier in the year, Kaif had shown interest in the post of fielding coach of the Indian cricket team. In a question-answer round on the micro blogging site Twitter, Kaif was asked by a fan whether he is looking forward to become Team India's fielding coach. Kaif replied by saying, "Would be wonderful to be able to contribute in this capacity."

Kaif was a brilliant fielder in his heydays and was often compared with the likes of South Africa fielding star Jonty Rhodes. With his spectacular fielding, Kaif had taken India's standards to another level. He used to field mostly at cover and point region and his domination could be seen clearly.

Kaif, who played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, served as the fielding coach of the Gujarat Lions in the recently-concluded 10th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Highlights
  • Mohammad Kaif posted the photo on Christmas
  • The Kaif family posed next to a Christmas tree
  • Kaif has often been the target of social media trolls
