Hafeez Tweeted A Photo Dravid. Here's How Pakistan Fans Reacted

Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez on Friday bumped into former India captain Rahul Dravid on a flight to New Zealand. Hafeez got a selfie with the legendary Indian batsmen and posted it on Twitter. "Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed," he tweeted along with the photo. Dravid, widely regarded as one of the finest to have played the game, received plenty of love from cricket fans across the border.

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Apart from boasting of a prolific batting record, Dravid also earned the respect of not just his peers but also fans across the world. Some of the replies to Hazeez's tweet were proof of the goodwill Dravid enjoys in the cricket community.

The chance meeting between the two cricketers happened as Dravid was traveling with the Indian U-19 team for the World Cup, while Hafeez was with the Pakistan side that was New Zealand bound for the limited-overs cricket series.

Dravid's next aim is to see a few of the World Cup-bound colts included in the 'A' team within the next six to eight months. "The World Cup is an exciting challenge and provides a good opportunity for all these guys. There is a process now in place in Indian cricket - U-19 cricket to first-class cricket and then to India A and then the India national team, when the opportunity arrives," Dravid said at the pre-departure press conference of the India U-19 team.

"I have been talking to these players about other formats as well. If they can make it to the India A team in 6-8 months, it will be great. We see this as a stepping stone," the former India captain said.