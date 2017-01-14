 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez to Lead Pakistan in Second ODI Against Australia

Updated: 14 January 2017 18:48 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that Azhar Ali was injured while batting in the first match and Mohammad Hafeez would lead the national team in the second ODI on Sunday

Mohammad Hafeez to Lead Pakistan in Second ODI Against Australia
Mohammad Hafeez had led Pakistan in T20Is before stepping down following the World T20 in 2014. © AFP

Mohammad Hafeez has been named captain for Pakistan's second one-day international against Australia on Sunday. Regular skipper Azhar Ali was ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Pakistan lost the opening ODI in Brisbane by 92 runs with Matthew Wade smashing his maiden ODI hundred for the hosts.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that Azhar Ali was injured while batting in the first match and Hafeez would lead the national team in the second ODI.

The move may come as a surprise for many as Hafeez was not even included in the original squad for the ODI series in Australia. The all-rounder was roped in last week on the request of the team management.

The selectors had constantly ignored the experienced batsman since he returned from England in August during the ODI series with a fitness problem.

The PCB said that based on clinical assessment Azhar would recover quickly and would be able to play in the matches in Sydney and Adelaide.

Hafeez could also lead the team in the third ODI.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Pakistan Australia Azhar Ali Mohammad Hafeez Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hafeez to lead Pakistan in 2nd ODI vs Australia
  • Hafeez named as replacement for injured Azhar Ali
  • Azhar Ali suffered a hamstring injury in the first ODI
Related Articles
Mohammad Hafeez Returns to Pakistan ODI Squad For Series Against Australia
Mohammad Hafeez Returns to Pakistan ODI Squad For Series Against Australia
ICC Clears Mohammad Hafeez's Bowling Action
ICC Clears Mohammad Hafeez's Bowling Action
Mohammad Hafeez Ruled Out of Limited-Overs Series Versus West Indies
Mohammad Hafeez Ruled Out of Limited-Overs Series Versus West Indies
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.