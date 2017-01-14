 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin's Nomination For Hyderabad Cricket Association President Rejected

Updated: 14 January 2017 12:53 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president on behalf of the National Cricket Club.

Mohammad Azharuddin's Nomination For Hyderabad Cricket Association President Rejected
Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India scoring over 6000 runs and 24 hundreds. © NDTV

In what will come as a bitter blow for Mohammad Azharuddin's foray into the world of cricket politics, the former India captain's nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was on Saturday rejected, according to ANI news agency. The post fell vacant after incumbent Arshad Ayub, a former India player himself, had to relinquish his post following the Supreme Court verdict on Lodha Committee reforms.

Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club.

This means that there will now be two candidates - Vidyuth Jaisimha and Dr. G. Vivekanand - in the fray for the president's post.

Azhar, one of Indian cricket's longest serving captains, was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was unearthed in 2000.

Azhar fought the decision in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and got a favourable decision in 2011. However, the BCCI never officially lifted the ban. He never got the pension that former India players are entitled to.

The BCCI wrote a strongly-worded letter to DDCA during the last Ranji season when Azharuddin was spotted sitting outside the boundary line chatting to Vidarbha players which match referee of the day took cognisance.

One of the finest batsmen of his time, a touch artist, Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India scoring over 6000 runs and 24 hundreds.

Azhar was a Member of Parliament from Moradabad during UPA II but lost elections in 2014 when he was defeated by a hefty margin while contesting from the Tonk-Madhopur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

He had, a few years back, shown interest in entering the Badminton Association of India (BAI) administration but later pulled out.

Topics : Mohammad Azharuddin Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Azharuddin's nomination for the post of HCA president rejected
  • Azharuddin filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club
  • Azhar scored over 6,000 runs for India in 99 Tests
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri-Sourav Ganguly Tiff: Mohammad Azharuddin Terms Comments 'Stupid'
Ravi Shastri-Sourav Ganguly Tiff: Mohammad Azharuddin Terms Comments 'Stupid'
Another Election for Mohammad Azharuddin, This Time in Hyderabad
Another Election for Mohammad Azharuddin, This Time in Hyderabad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.