 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Be Home And Safe" Mohammad Azharuddin Shares Video Of Workout

Updated: 24 March 2020 17:36 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has sent people packing into their homes and stars are now trying to urge all others to follow suit.

"Be Home And Safe" Mohammad Azharuddin Shares Video Of Workout
Mohammad Azharuddin posted a video on social media. © Instagram

Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, much like other cricketers is staying indoors to avoid the coronavirus threat, which has brought sporting events to a halt across the globe. The former Indian right-handed batsman shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen working out at home. In the tweet, Mohammad Azharuddin said, "Home workouts during these difficult times of COVID-19. Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown. May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight".

Mohammad Azharuddin made his Test debut for the country on December 31, 1984 against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Azharuddin smashed 110 off 322 deliveries in his very first international game for the country. He went on to score three centuries in the first three matches of his Test career and is still the only player in the world to hold this record.

Later, Mohammad Azharuddin went on to become the captain of the Indian cricket team after Krishnamachari Srikkanth stepped down back in 1989. The Hyderabadi batsman led India in 174 One day Internationals and 47 Test matches. He held the record for the maximum number of ODI wins until former Indian captain MS Dhoni broke his record back in 2014.

Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Test matches in his career and scored 6215 runs with an average of 45.04 and 22 Test centuries under his belt. He played 334 ODI's scoring 9378 runs with an average of 36.92.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mohammad Azharuddin Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Azharuddin posted a video on Twitter
  • In the video, Azharuddin can be seen working out at home
  • Azharuddin urged the citizens of India to be home and stay safe
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Scripts History, Becomes First England Player To Achieve This Feat In Tests
Ben Stokes Scripts History, Becomes First England Player To Achieve This Feat In Tests
Anam Mirzas Bridal Shower Pictures And Videos With Sister Sania Mirza Light Up Instagram
Anam Mirza's Bridal Shower Pictures And Videos With Sister Sania Mirza Light Up Instagram
India vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin Stand To Be Inaugurated Before Hyderabad T20I
India vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin Stand To Be Inaugurated Before Hyderabad T20I
India vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin Says Hyderabad Cricket Association Is "Fully Prepared" To Host 1st T20I
India vs West Indies: Mohammad Azharuddin Says Hyderabad Cricket Association Is "Fully Prepared" To Host 1st T20I
Ambati Rayudu Urges Mohammad Azharuddin To Stay Away From "Seasoned Crooks", Clean Up Hyderabad Cricket
Ambati Rayudu Urges Mohammad Azharuddin To Stay Away From "Seasoned Crooks", Clean Up Hyderabad Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.