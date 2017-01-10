Mohammad Azharuddin To Contest For Hyderabad Cricket Association President's Post

Mohammad Azharuddin said he would file his nomination for the post on Tuesday.

Mohammad Azharuddin said he would file his nomination for the post on Tuesday. © NDTV

In an interesting new twist to the already complex tale of Indian cricket administration, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has now thrown his hat into the ring for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president. Azharuddin is expected to file his nomination for the post today. The controversial cricketer, who is also a former Member of Parliament, is contesting a cricket body election for the first time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Working Committee has already given its nod to pave the way for Azharuddin to enter cricket administration.

"Yes I will be filing my nomination on Tuesday. I would like to bring some change and I will work hard to bring more talent in Indian cricket," Azhar was quoted as saying by India Today.

If elected as HCA's new president, the 53-year-old will have his hands full especially since the cricket association has sunk into a financial crisis.