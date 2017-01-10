 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin To Contest For Hyderabad Cricket Association President's Post

Updated: 10 January 2017 12:23 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin, who is also a former Member of Parliament, is contesting a cricket body election for the first time.

Mohammad Azharuddin To Contest For Hyderabad Cricket Association President's Post
Mohammad Azharuddin said he would file his nomination for the post on Tuesday. © NDTV

In an interesting new twist to the already complex tale of Indian cricket administration, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has now thrown his hat into the ring for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president. Azharuddin is expected to file his nomination for the post today. The controversial cricketer, who is also a former Member of Parliament, is contesting a cricket body election for the first time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Working Committee has already given its nod to pave the way for Azharuddin to enter cricket administration.

"Yes I will be filing my nomination on Tuesday. I would like to bring some change and I will work hard to bring more talent in Indian cricket," Azhar was quoted as saying by India Today.

If elected as HCA's new president, the 53-year-old will have his hands full especially since the cricket association has sunk into a financial crisis.

Topics : Mohammad Azharuddin India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammad Azharuddin wants to become the next HCA president
  • Mohammad Azharuddin has never contest a cricket body election
  • Hyderabad Cricket Association is in a financial mess at the moment
Related Articles
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
KL Rahul Says Pressure of Double Hundred Got to Him, After Getting Out on 199
KL Rahul Says Pressure of Double Hundred Got to Him, After Getting Out on 199
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Named Captain Of Wisden's All-Time India Test XI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Named Captain Of Wisden's All-Time India Test XI
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.