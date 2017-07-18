 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammad Amir's Tweets On Virat Kohli Leave Indian Fans Delighted

Updated: 18 July 2017 11:17 IST

The stylish right-hander has come out on top most occasions but the left-arm pacer won their last battle convincingly in the Champions Trophy final.

Mohammad Amir's Tweets On Virat Kohli Leave Indian Fans Delighted
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Amir have often spoken highly about each other. © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir have been involved in several memorable encounters on the pitch. The stylish right-hander has come out on top most occasions but the left-arm pacer won their last battle convincingly in the Champions Trophy final. "I am very happy to see Amir back in action. He understood his mistake and has corrected himself and came back. He has always been an outstanding bowler," Virat had said ahead of the Asia Cup last year. The 28-year-old even gifted Amir a bat ahead of the India-Pakistan contest in the World T20 in 2016.

It is no secret that both cricketers respect and admire the craft of one another. An example of this was witnessed when the Pakistani interacted with fans during a chat on Twitter.

Amir responded to a question on the world's best batsman with Kohli's name.

Amir picked Kohli over England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. 

Indian fans were not just surprised but

Amir (6-2-16-3) tormented the Indian batsmen in the Champions Trophy final with a devastating first spell to help bundle out the Men in Blue for 158 in only 30.3 overs. Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (21) and Kohli (5) were snuffed out by Amir in a breathtaking display of fast bowling.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Amir said Kohli is the world's best batsman
  • Amir picked Kohli over Root, Smith and Williamson
  • Kohli had once gifted a bat to Amir
Related Articles
Never Ever Felt Insecure Doing 12th Man's Duties: Ajinkya Rahane
Never Ever Felt Insecure Doing 12th Man's Duties: Ajinkya Rahane
Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra Rubbish Arjuna Ranatunga's Allegations
Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra Rubbish Arjuna Ranatunga's Allegations
Zaheer Khan's Contract With Team India Will Be For 150 Days A Year, Says Sourav Ganguly
Zaheer Khan's Contract With Team India Will Be For 150 Days A Year, Says Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.