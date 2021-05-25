Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, and Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be playing in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which takes place in St Kitts and Nevis in August and September. The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of left-arm seamer Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe. "Looking forward for the new challenge," Amir tweeted confirming the development.

According to the CPL website, Shoaib Malik will return to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches.

Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format.

Lamichhane will join the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2021 season.

He has played at the CPL for the last three seasons, impressing with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents, and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The leg-spinner has become a regular in T20 tournaments around the globe and will add potency to the Knight Riders attack. The complete squads for CPL 2021 will be revealed on the draft on Friday.

The 2021 CPL will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19.

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020.