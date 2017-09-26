Mithali Raj's Story To Be Told Through Biopic

The Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj led from the front as the Indian women's team entered the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in England and she also created history by becoming the leading run-scorer in women's One-day International cricket. She achieved the feat against Australia in the World Cup match at Bristol. Now, Mithali's life story will be told through a Bollywood biopic, it was announced on Tuesday. Mithali hopes it inspires young girls to explore sports as a career. Mithali believes that India's reaching the final of the World Cup was just the beginning of good times for Indian women's cricket in India.

The Indian women outclassed pre-tournament favourites Australia in the semis but lost a close final to hosts England, going down by nine runs in a game they looked good to win at one stage.

The rights for the biopic of the cricket star have been acquired by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Mithali is the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs. She is also the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, apart from being the first Indian to have led the national team to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice - 2005 and 2017.

An Arjuna Award winner, Mithali was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth highest civilian award for her contribution to cricket.

