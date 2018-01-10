 
Mithali Raj To Lead India Women's Cricket Team In South Africa

Updated: 10 January 2018 18:46 IST

Mithali Raj has been named as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the tour to South Africa.

Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women's team in the upcoming series vs South Africa © Twitter

Mithali Raj has been named as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the tour to South Africa. The women's team will travel to South Africa to play a three-match away ODI series next month. BCCI have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming series beginning on February and Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team.

17-year-old Mumbai school girl Jemimah Rodrigues also became one of the youngest to be selected in the Indian women cricket team that will travel to South Africa. Mithali had made her debut as a 16-year-old.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

(With PTI Inputs)

