Mithali Raj Stumps Reporter When Asked About Her Favourite Male Cricketer

A part of any sport team's captain's job is to field questions during press conferences. Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who's leading Team India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 being held in England, had her share of the same in the pre-event dinner on Wednesday. Among those questions was one patronizing one, which asked the Indian skipper who her favourite male cricketer was. Her response has drawn applause and approval from various quarters.

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer?" Mithali shot back.

"Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?"

"I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Mithali shot back at the reporter in question.

Her response got a lot of applause on social media and among those was Adam Collins, a cricket writer associated with many media houses.

Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: "Would you ask a man that?" #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017

Mithali was in her elements on the field as well, as her score of 85 enabled the Indian women beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game,

Batting first, India scored a healthy 275 for 8 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Raj and opener Poonam Raut (69). The other significant contribution came from Smriti Mandhana (44). Mithali hit 11 boundaries in her 89-ball knock.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs with left-arm spinner Rajsewari Gayekwad taking 4/12 in 7 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)