Mithali Raj Hits Twitter Troll For A Six With Perfect Response

Mithali Raj is not one to mince her words and has been known to speak her mind whether on social media platforms or live events. So it came as no surprise when a troll tried to heckle the former India women's cricket team captain on Twitter for her Independence Day post and was quickly put in his place. Mithali Raj, who is captaining India Blue in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2018, posted an Independence Day message on her Twitter account on Thursday. A Twitter troll tried to take a dig at the cricketing star for being a day late on her post but he was quickly shot down with Mithali's prompt response.

Independence day over https://t.co/8l4daWaafd a celebrity this is not good. — Manoj (@maverick_manoj) August 15, 2018

But he was quickly cut down to size with Mithali stating her reason for the late post.

Im honored that you think Im a celebrity. Im merely an athlete on national duty since 1999. We have the challengers trophy going on and I dont have the phone with me on the field or off it on Match days. Hope thats a good enough reason for the delay? Happy Independence Day. https://t.co/nCJkkXEOyV — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 16, 2018

Mithali's response soon went viral with fans coming in their numbers to have their say.

Your reason is completely justified. But you need not justify yourself. We understand and respect your commitment towards Cricket. You can just ignore such comments and focus on game. But again these are just my views, you can ignore these as well. Happy Independence Day. — Gaon Ki Chori (@gaon_ki) August 16, 2018

:) i dont think anyone else would've replied with this level of grace. You are truly an Inspirational Girl. And absolutely agree, responsibility comes first; your responsibility is playing which you have been doing for decades proud of you. — AN. #TeamShreya (@SimbleWriter) August 16, 2018

What an Answer dil jeet liya#morepowertoyou — Swarali Naik (@NaikSwarali) August 16, 2018

Please ignore the trolls. They aren't your well wishers. Responding to them will only encourage their bad behaviour. — Bhushan (@ItsBhushan) August 16, 2018

These peeple even don't know the meaning of INDEPENDENCE. — Geetam (@iamgeetam) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj's team -- India Blue -- haven't fared too well in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenger tournament. India Women Blue have lost both their matches so far and will be hoping to make a comeback in their next match against India Women Red on Friday.

Mithali scored a run-a-ball 51 in the first match for India Blue but found no support from her teammates as the team was restricted to 100 for eight. India Red went on to register a comfortable seven-wicket win via the Jayadevan (VJD) Method.

The second match again saw a lacklustre batting performance from India Blue with Mithali (6) also failing to make a mark. Vellaswamy Vanitha scored 35 in a dismal batting show as India Women Blue managed 82 for five in 17 overs.

In reply, India Women Green overhauled the target in 15.5 overs with Priya Punia (46) starring with the bat.