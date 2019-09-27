Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women's Team In West Indies ODIs, T20Is

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the India women's ODI and T20I teams respectively for the team's tour of the West Indies in November, the BCCI said in a statement. India are scheduled to play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana. Shafali Varma , who recently became India's youngest T20I debutante, has been included in the T20I squad. The squad was announced after the All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Friday in Surat to pick the squad for the tour.

The India women's team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against South Africa, following which they will play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

India won the first of the T20I matches by 11 runs, with Deepti Sharma bowling an incredible three maidens out of her quota of four overs. She finished the matches with figures of 3/8. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for India with a 34-ball 43.

The second match, which was to be played in Surat, was washed out without a single delivery bowled.

Indian Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D. Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma

Indian Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy