 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women's Team In West Indies ODIs, T20Is

Updated: 27 September 2019 21:20 IST

Mithali Raj will captain India in the ODI series against the West Indies, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20I team

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women
Mithali Raj will captain India Women's ODI team on their tour of the West Indies

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the India women's ODI and T20I teams respectively for the team's tour of the West Indies in November, the BCCI said in a statement. India are scheduled to play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana. Shafali Varma, who recently became India's youngest T20I debutante, has been included in the T20I squad. The squad was announced after the All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Friday in Surat to pick the squad for the tour.

The India women's team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against South Africa, following which they will play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

India won the first of the T20I matches by 11 runs, with Deepti Sharma bowling an incredible three maidens out of her quota of four overs. She finished the matches with figures of 3/8. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for India with a 34-ball 43.

The second match, which was to be played in Surat, was washed out without a single delivery bowled.

Indian Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D. Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma

Indian Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India Women vs South Africa Women: Rain Washes Out Second T20I In Surat
India Women vs South Africa Women: Rain Washes Out Second T20I In Surat
India Women vs South Africa Women: Deepti Sharma Stars As India Beat South Africa In 1st T20I By 11 Runs
India Women vs South Africa Women: Deepti Sharma Stars As India Beat South Africa In 1st T20I By 11 Runs
India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India
India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India's Youngest T20I Debutant
India Women
India Women's Team Cricketer Approached To Fix Matches
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Swansong At Lahli ''Inspired'' Rohtak-Born Shafali Verma To Play For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.