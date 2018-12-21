 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Retain Team India Captaincy Roles For New Zealand Tour

Updated: 21 December 2018 21:18 IST

It will be the first assignment for WV Raman as the India women's team coach.

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Retain Team India Captaincy Roles For New Zealand Tour
Mithali Raj retained her ODI captaincy. © ICC

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur retained their respective captaincy roles for the upcoming overseas series against New Zealand. Senior batter Mithali Raj will continue to lead the Indian women's team in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will keep charge of the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad, the BCCI announced in a media release on Friday. The New Zealand tour will get underway with the first of three-match ODI, slated to take place on January 24, 2019.

India will then play identical number of T20Is starting from February 6, 2019 in Wellington.

India's tour to New Zealand comes after their semi-final exit in the Women's World T20. Meanwhile, it will be the first assignment for newly appointed coach WV Raman.

WV Raman was appointed as the Indian women's team coach ahead of Gary Kirsten, who led the Indian men's team to the 2011 World Cup triumph.

The South African was given the first preference for the coaching role but he was unable to take up the assignment due to his commitment with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, D Hemalatha, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

Comments
Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • It will be the first assignment for WV Raman
  • Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur retained their respective captaincy
  • Gary Kirsten was given the first preference for the coach's role
Related Articles
Ramesh Powar, Gary Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs To Appear For India Women
Ramesh Powar, Gary Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs To Appear For India Women's Coach Interviews On Thursday
Gary Kirsten Joins The Race To Become Indian Women
Gary Kirsten Joins The Race To Become Indian Women's Cricket Head Coach: Reports
Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Women
Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Women's Big Bash League By Storm With Blazing Knock. Watch Video
Harmanpreet Kaur Exaggerating Role Of Coach In Team, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Harmanpreet Kaur Exaggerating Role Of Coach In Team, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Ramesh Powar To Continue As Coach, Says Decision To Drop Mithali Raj "Unanimous": Report
Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Ramesh Powar To Continue As Coach, Says Decision To Drop Mithali Raj "Unanimous": Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.