Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Meet Top BCCI Officials Over ICC World T20 Selection Issue

Soon after India crashed out of the ICC Women's World T20 , one talking point that couldn't be ignored was that of Mithali Raj being dropped from the playing XI against England in the semi-final. Guess the issue isn't dying down anytime soon as Mithali Raj, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the team manager Trupti Bhattacharya reportedly knocked on the door of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Monday.

According to sources, Mithali and Harmanpreet also met other top BCCI officials and shared their views on the selection call that sparked a controversy after the team's humiliating 8-wicket loss to England, and crashing out of the tournament in the process.

Harmanpreet had justified the decision, maintaining that she had "no regrets".

Reportedly, the senior players also met GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and it is expected that Johri and Karim will present a detailed report to the CoA on the entire saga.

Meanwhile, the women's coach Ramesh Powar is also expected to call on Johri and Karim soon.

Powar's contract as interim coach expires on November 30 and after the recent selection drama, it seems highly unlikely that the former India off-spinner's contract will be extended.

However, Powar will be able to throw his hat into the ring, once the BCCI advertises for the post.

