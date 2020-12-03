Mithali Raj Birthday: Yuvraj Singh Leads Wishes As India Cricketer Turns 38
Mithali Raj, the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs, celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday.
Highlights
-
Mithali Raj celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday
-
Yuvraj Singh led birthday wishes for the Indian cricketer
-
Mithali Raj made her international debut at the age of 16 in 1999
Senior Indian cricketer Mithali Raj celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in from all across the globe. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first among cricketers to take to Twitter and extend birthday greetings to the leading run-getter in women's One-day Internationals (ODI). "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 3, 2020
"Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 Keep shining like a star you are," Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter.
Happy Birthday @M_Raj03 Keep shining like a you are.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2020
The International Cricket Council put up a video of Mithali in which she spoke about her journey in international cricket.
Leading run-scorer in women's ODIs— ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2020
Highest run-scorer for in women's T20Is
Two-time Women's @cricketworldcup finalist
Most consecutive fifties in women's ODIs -
Happy birthday to Mithali Raj!
Watch her tell her story in this special video from CWC 2017: pic.twitter.com/Sp5QnmyN3s
Mithali made her debut for India at the age of 16 in 1999, smashing an unbeaten 114 against Ireland. She has come a long way since then, becoming a mainstay in the Indian side.
She has played 209 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 10 Tests. Mithali is the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs with 6,888 runs. She is also the first woman to appear in 200 ODIs.
In ODIs, Mithali has smashed seven centuries and 53 half-centuries.
Mithali also holds the record of scoring most consecutive half-centuries in women's ODIs - seven.
She is India's leading run getter in women's T20Is, with 2364 runs.
The Indian batter has led India to two World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.