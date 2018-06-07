 ;
 
Women's Asia Cup: Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman To Reach 2000 T20I Runs

Updated: 07 June 2018 16:46 IST

Mithali Raj achieved the landmark in feat in 75 matches.

Mithali Raj scored 2000 runs in T20I cricket © ICC

India's star woman cricketer Mithali Raj on Thursday became the first women cricketer to score 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) in the Women's Asia Cup T20 match against Sri Lanka. The opener achieved the feat in 75 matches during her knock of 23. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of Raj's milestone and congratulated her on Twitter. "Congratulations to @M_Raj03 on reaching 2,000 T20I runs - the first player to reach the landmark for @BCCIWomen #INDvSL #WAC2018," the tweet said.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the 12th match of the series. Top order batter Veda Krishnamurthy top scored with an unbeaten 29 while Ekta Bisht was the pick of the bowlers - returning figures of 2/20.

For Sri Lanka, who opted to bat after winning the toss, Hasini Perera scored a fighting 46 not out laced with four boundaries but failed to guide her side over the line.

Comments
  • Mithali Raj achieved the landmark in feat in 75 matches
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of Raj's milestone
  • India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the 12th match of Asia Cup
Women's Asia Cup: Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman To Reach 2000 T20I Runs
