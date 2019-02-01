 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Play 200 ODIs

Updated: 01 February 2019 10:28 IST

Mithali Raj has been serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now.

Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Play 200 ODIs
Mithali Raj made her ODI debut back on 25 June 1999 against Ireland in Milton Keynes. © Twitter

Mithali Raj, India's One-day International (ODI) captain, became the first woman to play 200 50-over matches when she walked out for the toss against New Zealand Women in Hamilton on Friday. Unfortunately, Mithali Raj was dismissed by Leigh Kasperek for just 9 runs during her milestone outing. Mithali Raj already holds the record for the most-capped women's cricketer in the history of the game. Mithali Raj had achieved the milestone when she played her 192 ODI of the career, going past Charlotte Edwards' record of 191 appearances.

India Women have played 263 ODIs in their history. Mithali has now featured in 200 of them.

Mithali made her ODI debut back on 25 June 1999 against Ireland in Milton Keynes, scoring 114* as India won by 161 runs.

Since her ODI debut, India Women have played 213 matches in the format. She has been a part of all but 13 of them.

She is the leading run-scorer in ODIs. Currently, she has 6622 runs against her name.

The 36-year-old has been serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now. 

This is fourth-highest among the men cricketers too as Mithali is just behind Sachin Tendulkar (463), Sanath Jayasuriya (445) and Javed Miandad (233).

Mithali (123) also holds the record for leading a country in ODIs most number of times.

Mithali is currently leading India women in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand which the visitors are leading 2-0. 

Hosts have won the toss and put India to bat first in the ongoing final ODI of the series.

Comments
Topics : India Women New Zealand Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India Women have played 263 ODIs in their history
  • Mithali Raj was dismissed by Leigh Kasperek for just 9 runs on Friday
  • Mithali already holds the record for the most-capped woman cricketer
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj Lead India Women To ODI Series Victory Over New Zealand
Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj Lead India Women To ODI Series Victory Over New Zealand
2nd ODI Preview: Rejuvenated India Women Look To Clinch Series Against New Zealand
2nd ODI Preview: Rejuvenated India Women Look To Clinch Series Against New Zealand
"I Have Moved On": Mithali Raj On Spat With Former Women
"I Have Moved On": Mithali Raj On Spat With Former Women's Coach Ramesh Powar
BCCI Announces Schedule For Women
BCCI Announces Schedule For Women's Home Series Against England
Expecting WV Raman To Make A Big Difference, Says Mithali Raj
Expecting WV Raman To Make A Big Difference, Says Mithali Raj
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.