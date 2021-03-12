Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. Mithali reached the milestone in the ongoing third One-day International (ODI) against South Africa in Lucknow. The Indian ODI skipper scored 36 runs before being dismissed by Anne Bosch. Mithali has scored 6974 runs in ODIs while in the T20Is, she has 2,364 runs to her name. The 38-year-old right-handed batter has also scored 663 runs from 10 Test matches.

Mithali is now the second international cricketer to score 10,000 runs across formats. England's Charlotte Edwards is the only other woman cricketer who has achieved this feat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the champion cricketer.

Mithali made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999.

She has played 212 ODIs and smashed seven centuries and 54 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

Mithali, who represented India in 89 T20Is, announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game back in September 2019. Mithali has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out.

Congratulatory messages for Mithali

The likes of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former opening batsman Wasim Jaffer were among the few who took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian captain.

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement...

Keep going strong! pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EnWgF5HniM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

In the match, after being sent in to bat, India women were in trouble at one stage after being restricted to 64 for two.

Mithali bailed her side out of trouble by stitching a 77-run stand with Punam Raut for the third wicket.