Scoring a century is a precious moment for any batsman, and if you are primarily a bowler in the team and get to the magical three-figure mark, it is even more special. So, it was natural that Mitchell Starc was not best pleased when his captain at New South Wales (NSW) declared with him batting on 86. After centuries from Nick Larkin and Moises Henriques set the base for a big score in NSW's second innings, pacers Sean Abbott and Mitchell Starc put on an impressive rear-guard, recording an unbeaten 189-run partnership for the seventh wicket in their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania. But as Abbott reached his century, captain Peter Nevill declared the inning, leading to Mitchell Starc - batting on 86 - to have an angry reaction.

Mitchell Starc could be seen walking back to the dugout after his impressive knock and flinging his bat on the ground in frustration.

While Starc has always been a handy batsman, he has never scored a first-class century, and was denied his chance at a maiden ton.

He has 10 Test half-centuries and his highest score in Tests and first-class cricket is 99.

Tasmania had won the toss and elected to field. Inspired performances from seamers Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle saw them blow NSW away for just 64 in the first innings.

However, Sean Abbott took four as Tasmania were bowled out for 239, with Jordan Silk's century the only performance of note with the bat for them.

In the second innings, New South Wales took control of the game. Opener Nick Larkin scored 161, while Henriques made 113. Abbott then made his mark with the willow, scoring an unbeaten 102, while Starc hit 86 as they put on 522 on the board before declaring, setting Tasmania a 348-run target. Tasmania finished on 26/2 at the end of Day 3 on Tuesday.