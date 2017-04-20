Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson Named In Australia Squad For Champions Trophy 2017

Australia have gone in with a pace-heavy attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins all being named in the 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England and Wales. Despite being sidelined with injury both Starc and Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn have been included in the Australian team for the cricket tournament in June. Pacers John Hastings and Josh Hazlewood also make it to the squad, while allrounder James Faulkner -- who was man-of-the-match in Australia's World Cup final triumph in 2015 -- has been dropped. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab's Marcus Stoinis and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Moises Henriques have also been picked.

Pattinson, who is fit again after serious shin and back injuries, is currently plying his trade with English county side Nottinghamshire.

Will Australia win their third Champions Trophy in June? More HERE: https://t.co/sp8hPj2Ww0 pic.twitter.com/tcZhW4cRtD — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) April 20, 2017

"Both James and John have made very good returns from injury and are bowling well for their respective teams... as well as both contributing well with the bat," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

"When you also add Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to the fast bowling artillery it becomes a very exciting proposition for Australian cricket."

Lynn, who has played just one ODI, has been named despite a string of serious injuries that have restricted him to just 11 50-over matches since the 2013 domestic final.

"Our medical staff will continue to monitor Mitchell and Chris' recovery from their respective injuries but we are hopeful they will be fit in time for the team's departure on May 18," Hohns said.

New South Wales batting all-rounder Moises Henriques has also been recalled to the side having last played for the national one-day squad against Sri Lanka in August last year.

"Moises finished off the domestic season very well and has had a great start in the IPL," Hohns said.

"We believe Moises' batting has improved significantly in the past six months and he will provide us with a strong option should he be selected."

The eight team event will be played in the United Kingdom between June 1 and 18. Australia are in Group A along with hosts England, Bangladesh and New Zealand, while defending champions India are pooled with South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

(With AFP Inputs)