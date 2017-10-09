 
Mitchell Johnson Brutally Trolled For Twitter Banter Involving Ashish Nehra

Updated: 09 October 2017 12:40 IST

What was supposed to be a bit of Twitter banter ended up in Mitchell Johnson getting trolled.

Ashish Nehra became a topic of discussion between Mitchell Johnson and Indian fans. © AFP

It all started off with some banter on Twitter between former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan. The Mitchells were trolling one another in a hilarious exchange. It led to Johnson challenging McClenaghan to a bowl-off to see who was the fastest left-armer in the world over 30 years of age. Dean Jones crashed their party with an epic burn, replying on the thread, "Currently Ashish Nehra". Suddenly, Nehra became the topic of discussion and when Johnson joked, "His run up is definitely faster", Indian fans came out in numbers to stand up for the 38-year-old India pacer.

In reply to Johnson's comment on Nehra's run-up, one Indian fan wrote, "His line and length is much better than others". However, Johnson decided to pull out some stats to prove the twitterati wrong.

Johnson did try to defuse the situation by saying, "Just so you know, we are just having some banter". But it was already too late for that as Indian fans came in swarms to brutally troll the former Aussie pacer.

Nehra was named in the India squad for the Twenty20 international series against Australia that started on Saturday. The 38-year-old wasn't part of the playing XI in the first T20I that India won by nine wickets (DLS method).

Nehra was included in the 15-man squad after playing the T20I series against England earlier this year.

His inclusion surprised many, mostly because he is on the wrong end of his 30s and the next World T20 is a good three years away but Nehra's skill in the shortest format of the game is invaluable and he has showcased that time and again both for the Men In Blue and also while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

