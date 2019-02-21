 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Missing World Cup Match With Pakistan Can Bring Punitive Action Against Indian Board, Say Government Sources

Updated: 21 February 2019 18:10 IST

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack, there have been several demands that India boycott their World Cup match with Pakistan.

Missing World Cup Match With Pakistan Can Bring Punitive Action Against Indian Board, Say Government Sources
India are scheduled to play Pakistan in World Cup 2019 on June 16. © AFP

Government sources have advised against any hurried decision to boycott India's World Cup 2019 match with Pakistan as a reaction to the Pulwama terrorist attack. After the attack, which witnessed the death of over 40 CRPF personnel, there have been calls from many quarters not only to boycott the World Cup match, but also to seek Pakistan's ban from the tournament. However, Government sources said that could act against India. “We should not get isolated in order to isolate Pakistan,” the sources told NDTV.

“By not playing against Pakistan, we will be giving them a walk-over,” they said, referring to the two points India will lose if they don't field a team for the match.

“Punitive action can be taken against us,” the sources further added. “ICC can even impose ban on BCCI.

“There is still lot of time. We should not react in hurry,” they further added.

Cricketers including Harbhajan Singh have asked for a cricketing boycott of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been promoting cross-border terrorism and this attack was unbelievably shocking," said Harbhajan Singh, whose 417 Test wickets are the second highest for an off-spinner. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.

India, one of the World Cup favourites, would at the very least forfeit the match points if they boycott the group game to be played in Manchester. But Harbhajan Singh said this would not matter.

"I don't care about losing points as the Indian team is powerful enough to win the World Cup without playing Pakistan," Harbhajan Singh told India Today on Monday.

(With inputs from Akhilesh Sharma and PTI)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Government sources have advised against any hurried decision
  • Harbhajan Singh have asked for a cricketing boycott of Pakistan
  • Government sources said that could act against India
Related Articles
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Supreme Court Appoints Retired Judge DK Jain As New BCCI Ombudsman
Supreme Court Appoints Retired Judge DK Jain As New BCCI Ombudsman
Supreme Court Asks Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji Not To Go Public Over Their Differences
Supreme Court Asks Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji Not To Go Public Over Their Differences
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Australia Series Due To Lower Back Stiffness
Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Australia Series Due To Lower Back Stiffness
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.