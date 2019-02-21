Missing World Cup Match With Pakistan Can Bring Punitive Action Against Indian Board, Say Government Sources

Government sources have advised against any hurried decision to boycott India's World Cup 2019 match with Pakistan as a reaction to the Pulwama terrorist attack. After the attack, which witnessed the death of over 40 CRPF personnel, there have been calls from many quarters not only to boycott the World Cup match, but also to seek Pakistan's ban from the tournament. However, Government sources said that could act against India. “We should not get isolated in order to isolate Pakistan,” the sources told NDTV.

“By not playing against Pakistan, we will be giving them a walk-over,” they said, referring to the two points India will lose if they don't field a team for the match.

“Punitive action can be taken against us,” the sources further added. “ICC can even impose ban on BCCI.

“There is still lot of time. We should not react in hurry,” they further added.

Cricketers including Harbhajan Singh have asked for a cricketing boycott of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been promoting cross-border terrorism and this attack was unbelievably shocking," said Harbhajan Singh, whose 417 Test wickets are the second highest for an off-spinner. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.

India, one of the World Cup favourites, would at the very least forfeit the match points if they boycott the group game to be played in Manchester. But Harbhajan Singh said this would not matter.

"I don't care about losing points as the Indian team is powerful enough to win the World Cup without playing Pakistan," Harbhajan Singh told India Today on Monday.

(With inputs from Akhilesh Sharma and PTI)