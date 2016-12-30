 
Misbah-ul-Haq Considers Retirement Ahead of Final Sydney Test

Updated: 30 December 2016 15:58 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq's tactics and fielding strategy were questioned during the Boxing Day Test against Australia and he scored just 11 and a duck in his two trips to the crease. The Pakistan captain said that he hasn't thought about the Sydney Test

Misbah-ul-Haq says he will not play if he thinks he is not contributing enough. © AFP

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq might retire soon. The senior batsman said he was mulling retirement after his team's shocking loss to Australia in the second Test in Melbourne. Pakistan are 0-2 down and have already lost the three-game series.

Pakistan, who appeared safe from defeat after amassing 443 for nine declared in their first innings, crashed to an innings and 18-run defeat to the Australians on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Misbah's tactics and fielding strategy were questioned during the Boxing Day Test and he scored just 11 and a duck in his two trips to the crease.

The 42-year-old veteran of 71 Tests from 2001 said he would decide in the coming days whether to call time on his career and indicated he was no guarantee to play the third Test, starting in Sydney on Tuesday.

"I think I need to think about it," Misbah told reporters after the Test defeat.

"I always believed that if I couldn't contribute to the team then it's no point staying there. I haven't decided (about Sydney) but let's see."

Misbah said he could offer no explanation for his side's dramatic collapse after trailing by 181 runs on the first innings following Australia's declaration of 624 for eight.

"Pressure sometimes does things like that. Full credit to Australia the way they batted to put us under pressure," he said.

"After scoring 443 you should not be in that position to lose a Test match on the last day.

"I think we should take the blame as a batting unit because the pitch was very good on the last day."

(With inputs from AFP)

