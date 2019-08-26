 
Misbah-ul-Haq Applies For Pakistan Head Coach Job, Steps Down From National Cricket Committee

Updated: 26 August 2019 22:00 IST

The PCB had advertised for the head coach's position on August 9 and Monday was the last date to apply for the post.

Misbah-ul-Haq termed the Pakistan head coach job as "everyone's dream". © AFP

Misbah-ul-Haq, after applying for the head coach of Pakistan Cricket team, has stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee. As per a report in ANI, the former Pakistan skipper met with Zakir Khan, PCB Director, International Cricket, to convey his decision. Misbah termed the Pakistan cricket team's head coach job as "everyone's dream" and expects the competition to be tough. "I have to admit it is everyone's dream to coach the Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats," Misbah was quoted as saying by PCB website.

"I am applying for the head coach's role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game," Misbah added.

The former Pakistan captain, while expressing happiness about the fact that his name was doing rounds among the probables for the future head coach, made clear that decided to apply for the position only today.

"It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today," Misbah said.

The PCB had advertised for the head coach's position on August 9 and today was the last date to apply for the post.

Pakistan cricket team last played in the World Cup 2019 where they failed to advance to tournament's next round despite finishing on same points as New Zealand due to their inferior net run-rate.

After team's exit from the tournament, PCB did not renew former head coach Mickey Arthur's contract which had expired after the World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)

