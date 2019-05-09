Milind Rege Returns As Mumbai Chief Selector

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced that former off spinner Milind Rege would be heading its senior selection committee for the 2019-2020 season. Rege, who has served as Mumbai's chief selector earlier as well, will head the four-member selection panel. Apart from Rege, the senior selection committee, which picks squads for the Ranji Trophy (multi-day), Vijay Hazare(ODI) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) - comprises Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil, the MCA said in a media statement.

The 70-year-old Rege, during his career played 52 First Class matches for Mumbai and took 126 wickets, conceding 3,683 runs.

Rege will also head the U-23 selection committee.

The city's cricket body also announced various other selection committees for the upcoming season. Among other significant appointments, Kalpana Murkar,the daughter of noted coach Ramakant Achrekar, was appointed chairperson of the Under-19 and Under 16 Girls selection committee.

MCA selection committees for various age groups are:

Senior selection committee: Milind Rege (chairman), Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil (members).

Under-23 selection committee: Milind Rege (chairman), Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil (members).

Under-19 selection committee: Sanjay Patil (chairman), Rajesh Pawar, Rajesh Sutar, Santosh Shinde and Mandar Phadke(members).

Under-16 selection committee: Mandar Phadke (chairman), Mayur Kadrekar, Piyush Soneji, Ashutosh Dube and Nilesh Bhosale (members).

Under-14 selection committee: Ravi Kulkarni (chairman), Sanjeev Jadhav, Nilesh Patwardhan, Girish Patki and Amol Bhalekar (members).

Under-12 selection committee: Ravi Kulkarni (chairman,)Sanjeev Jadhav, Nilesh Patwardhan, Girish Patki and Amol Bhalekar (members).

Senior womens selection committee: Vrunda Bhagat (chairperson), Arundhati Ghosh, Surekha Bhandare and Sandhya Relekar (members).

Under-23 women's selection committee: Vrunda Bhagat (chairperson), Arundhati Ghosh, Surekha Bhandare and Sandhya Relekar (members).

Under-19 girls selection committee: Kalpana Murkar (chairperson), Sangeeta Kamat, Seema Pujare, Apoorva Kokil and Veena Paralkar (members).

Under-16 girls selection committee: Kalpana Murkar (chairperson), Sangeeta Kamat, Seema Pujare, Apoorva Kokil and Veena Paralkar (members).