Wasim Jaffer's humour has entertained many, especially among his Twitter followers, and the former India cricketer was at his amusing best yet again when he took a funny swipe at former England captain Michael Vaughan's comments comparing India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Kohli and Williamson will lead their respective teams in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton starting June 18. Vaughan had said "if Kane Williamson was Indian, he'd be the greatest player in the world," and "you're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media." Jaffer responded to Vaughan's comments in his own unique style.

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

"If Kane Williamson was Indian, he'd be the greatest player in the world, but he's not because you're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media," Vaughan had told Spark Sport earlier this month.

"I think Kane Williamson is up there with the great players across the three formats and he certainly matches Virat Kohli.

"It's just he doesn't have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn't earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements.

"But in terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency I wouldn't back against Kane Williamson getting more runs pro rata - let's say three tests for Kane and six for Virat - pro rata I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer."

Jaffer's Twitter followers enjoyed this cheeky response from the former cricketer.

Both New Zealand and India will play Tests against England either side of the World Test Championship final.