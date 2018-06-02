 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad 'You Haven't Won Yet'

Updated: 02 June 2018 20:52 IST

Vaughan led the way, suggesting England should drop either Broad or James Anderson if only to "ruffle feathers".

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad
England came under fire after a shambolic display in a nine-wicket defeat by Pakistan © AFP

Michael Vaughan on Saturday warned Stuart Broad he was not beyond criticism after the England paceman was angered by his former captain's comments prior to the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at Headingley. England came under fire after a shambolic display in a nine-wicket defeat by Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's left them 1-0 down in a two-match series. Vaughan led the way, suggesting England should drop either Broad or James Anderson -- their two most successful Test bowlers of all time -- for the series finale at Headingley -- if only to "ruffle feathers". Both Broad and Anderson taking three wickets apiece as Pakistan were dismissed for just 174 on Friday's first day of the second Test.

The hosts ended the day on 106 for two, just 68 runs behind and, after Friday's close in Leeds, Broad said that Vaughan no longer had "much insight into England changing room at all.

"I don't think the players talk to him about cricket or what's going on," Broad added.

"I'm not going to hold a personal grudge if someone criticises me, particularly if I feel like I deserve it.

"I'm friends with Vaughany. He was a fantastic captain to me, gave me a great opportunity...he's great company. But I just didn't feel like I really deserved that."

But with rain meaning there was no play before lunch on Saturday's second day, Vaughan questioned the timing of Broad's response. 

"You have to be careful in sport that comments can come back to bite you," Vaughan told BBC Radio's Test Match Special. "I got the sense last night it was 'You can't criticise me. I'm Stuart Broad and I've been in the team for a long time.'"

Former Yorkshire and England batsman Vaughan, who played the last of his 82 Tests a decade ago, warned the hosts they had much work still to do if they were to avoid a third straight series loss after defeats in Australia and New Zealand.

"They haven't won this Test match yet," said Vaughan, 43.

"The comments last night were geared as though they had won the game.

"He (Broad) is a senior member of the team, and I don't think it was the right time to plan that attack," insisted Vaughan, England's captain when Broad made his Test debut away to Sri Lanka in 2007.

Broad phoned Vaughan to talk about his former skipper's remarks following England's loss at Lord's --- their sixth defeat in eight Test matches.

"A private conversation is a private conversation, and it will remain between myself and Stuart," said Vaughan. "(But) I just look at performances - and over the last year.

"It has been very comfortable for a long period of time ... if the criticism over the last few days has geed them up to go out there and prove us wrong, great," he added.

But as for the idea that Vaughan's remarks had spurred him on to success, Broad said Friday: "I don't think it stung me into action."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Michael Vaughan Stuart Broad James Anderson Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vaughan suggested either Anderson or Broad be dropped from squad
  • Broad dubbed the criticism as unfair and targeted
  • Broad unimpressed with comments made by Michael Vaughan
Related Articles
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Warns Stuart Broad 'You Haven't Won Yet'
Angry Stuart Broad Hits Back At Michael Vaughan Over
Angry Stuart Broad Hits Back At Michael Vaughan Over 'Unfair Criticism'
Australia Tampered With Ball During Ashes Series, Claims Michael Vaughan
Australia Tampered With Ball During Ashes Series, Claims Michael Vaughan
David Warner
David Warner's Wife Involved In War Of Words On Twitter With Former England Captain Michael Vaughan
Virat Kohli Is
Virat Kohli Is 'Greatest Ever ODI Player', Says Former England Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.