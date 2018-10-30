 
Michael Vaughan Slams Australian Cricket After David Warner "Sledging Incident"

Updated: 30 October 2018 15:36 IST

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to lament "what has Australian cricket come to".

David Warner is expected to resume international cricket by April next year © File Photo

Be it on or off the field, the Australia-England rivalry will never come to a close. This time around, former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken to Twitter to attempt a potshot at Australian cricket after the much-discussed David Warner "sledging incident", following which the banned Australian opener walked off the field during a club game in Australia. Warner was representing Randwick-Petersham against Western Suburbs. Taking a cue from the episode, Vaughan wrote, "An Australian Cricketer walks off the field for being sledged !!!! The Aussie players are now wanting us to 'Smile with them,Dream with them' ........  What has Australian cricket come too (sic) ..... Waugh,Border,Hughes,Warne,Mcgrath must be so proud ... !!!! #OnOn

The player who reportedly sledged Warner was Jason Hughes, the brother of Phil Hughes, who died after being struck on the neck while representing South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match back in 2014.

The 32-year-old David Warner was banned from state and international cricket in March this year, after a ball-tampering incident during Australia's tour of South Africa.

Vaughan, who has represented England in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs, is an active Twitter user, whose remarks catch everyone's eyes for being incisive.

On the cricketing front, Warner is expected to return to international cricket by April in 2019. The Australian cricket team will expect both Warner and Steve Smith's return to strengthen the side before the 2019 World Cup begins.

Michael Vaughan David Warner Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Team Cricket
