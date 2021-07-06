Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture where he looks dapper in a grey suit. "Back to the new day job today ... 46 yr old model," Vaughan joked in the caption with a teasing emoji. India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacted to his picture by saying he looked like a filmstar. "Looking like Hollywood actor," Jadeja commented on Vaughan's picture. "Surely that comes soon Rockstar ??" Vaughan wrote in his response to Jadeja.

Michael Vaughan and Ravindra Jadeja exchanged pleasantries on the former's Instagram post.

Former Zimbabwe pacer Mpumelelo Mbangwa, who often co-commentates along with Vaughan, also commented on the picture.

"Alright, Model?" he wrote, with a laughing emoji.

The comment from Jadeja is a welcome change for him from the usual deluge of trolling he faces from Indian supporters -- and sometimes ex-players -- for his tweets on the Indian team.

Ever since India's Test series win in Australia, Vaughan has faced the ire of Indian supporters.

The banter carried on for India's home series against England and Vaughan also did not let go of the opportunity to try and troll the team during the World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand.

India's next Test series is a five-match contest in England against the hosts and Michael Vaughan is certain to generate some buzz on social media ahead of and during the mouthwatering contest.

The England-India series will begin on August 4, with matches scheduled at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, Oval and Old Trafford.