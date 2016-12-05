 
Michael Hussey May Become Coach of Australia's T20 Team: Reports

Updated: 05 December 2016 18:31 IST

Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed they will need a caretaker coach for the three-match T20 series at home with head coach Darren Lehmann to accompany the Test squad to India for their overlapping tours in February.

Michael Hussey was in India earlier this year as a batting consultant with Australia for the WT20. © AFP

Melbourne:

Former star batsman Mike Hussey has been tipped for appointment as Australia's stand-in coach for their Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka.

Hussey, a 79-Test veteran, was in India earlier this year as a batting consultant with Australia for the World T20 tournament. Before that he was the assistant coach with Australia A for their four-day games against South Africa A and India A.

"I'm already interested in it (coaching), definitely, but I'm not sure I'm keen to be in it in a full-time capacity because if you're with an international team you're pretty much on the road for 10 months a year and that's certainly one of the reasons why I retired," Hussey was quoted as saying in Cricket Australia's website on Monday.

"It's certainly not something that I'm in the short term looking to get back into on a full-time basis, but perhaps down in the future and certainly coming in as a consultant type and helping out for a few weeks here or there, is something that's really interesting."

The 41-year-old said in March he wasn't keen on a full-time coaching position due to the demands of international cricket but was open to pursue short-term roles.

