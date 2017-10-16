 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Meet Josh Dunstan, The Man Who Shattered Viv Richards' 33-Year-Old Record

Updated: 16 October 2017 18:57 IST

Josh Dunstan scored close to 90 per cent of his team's total.

Meet Josh Dunstan, The Man Who Shattered Viv Richards' 33-Year-Old Record
Josh Dunstan smashed 307 in a local match with his knock including an incredible 40 sixes. © Twitter

The term 'one man team' got a new meaning when a certain Josh Dunstan decided to take matters into his own hands. Playing for West Augusta B Grade in South Australia, Dunstan decided to dish out some pain when his team took on Central Stirling. Coming in at one-down, the 32-year-old smashed 307 in a 35-overs-a-side match. He plundered 40 sixes in his whirlwind knock but what was even more incredible was the fact that his triple-century made up more than 86 per cent of West Augusta's 354 for nine.

To be exact, Dunstan's score was 86.72 per cent of his side's total runs. In the process, the Australian shattered a 33-year-old ODI record set by West Indies great Viv Richards for the highest percentage of runs in a completed inning.

In 1984, Richards had put England bowlers to the sword at Old Trafford, smashing 189 runs, which included 40 sixes. West Indies went on to score 272 for nine from 55 overs with Richards' score accounting for 69.48 per cent of his team's total.

"It hasn't sunk in yet -- I'm actually in shock still," Dunstan was quoted as saying by adelaidenow.com.au.

"I'd had a few quiet beers with my mates the night before, so I wasn't thinking about too much when I got out there other than hit the ball and try not to get out.

"I'm known for hitting a lot of big sixes -- I don't want to run. I edged one to the keeper but he dropped it, so I probably owe him a few beers if I see him," said the 32-year-old.

To put it into context, five of Dunstan's teammates fell for ducks while the next best score was an 18 not out by Ben Russell. Dunstan started his knock with a six and scored 307 of the 318 runs that followed.

In another eye-popping stat, Dunstan strung together a 203-run stand for the seventh wicket with Russel, who contributed just five to the partnership.

Topics : Vivian Richards Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Josh Dunstan smashes 40 sixes in an inning
  • Dunstan scored 307 runs in a 35-overs-a-side match
  • Dunstan's score was 86.72 per cent of his side's total runs
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Is Viv Richards' Best Player
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Is Viv Richards' Best Player
Sachin Tendulkar On 2007 World Cup Exit: It Was One Of My Worst Days In Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar On 2007 World Cup Exit: It Was One Of My Worst Days In Cricket
Virat Kohli's Test Double Hundred Blows Away King Viv's Son, Mali
Virat Kohli's Test Double Hundred Blows Away King Viv's Son, Mali
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.