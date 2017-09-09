Mayanti Langer Interviews Husband Stuart Binny, Twitter Loves It

Stuart Binny scored a brilliant 87 runs off 46 balls and helped his team post 192/7

With star players KL Rahul and Manish Pandey on international duty, the Karnataka Premier League has failed to attract a lot of viewership. But, Saturday was a different day altogether for the tournament. Belagavi Panthers' Stuart Binny scored a brilliant 87 runs off 46 balls and helped his team post 192/7 against Bengaluru Blasters. Just after Binny's knock, his wife and sports presenter Mayanti Langer, who is the covering the event for the host broadcasters, got the chance to interview her husband, on their marriage anniversary.

The picture soon went viral on the social media and the fans appreciated the couple.

Happy anniversary #StuartBinny

You got the lady luck ! Dropped 3 times..scored 87..picked up 2 wkts !#KPLT20

Stay blessed #MayantiLanger — Arnab Mondal (@akash_ultosrot) September 8, 2017

Happy wedding anniversary @MayantiLanger_B i believe u got the best gft frm #StuartBinny with tht performance.Want 2 see u interviewing him — ROSHAN CHHETRI (@roshan_chhetri) September 8, 2017

wooohhh what a day for #StuartBinny performing superb wid bat and Ball Happy anniversary @MayantiLanger_B #NammaKPL — Khushi (@Khushi_Beee) September 8, 2017

Well Played Stuart Binny Missed a Well Deserved 100 , Just Entertained Us During Rain Came in ENG vs WI @CricCrazyNIKS — Johns (@johnsbennymsd) September 8, 2017

@MayantiLanger_B happy anniversary Stuart and Mayanti — Pratik Jalan (@IampratikJ) September 8, 2017

This is not the first time a couple have interviewed each other on the field.

Spain and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was interviewed by his girlfriend Sara Carbonero after Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2010.

Recently, New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill was also interviewed by his wife Laura McGoldrick.