Mayank Agarwal, like most people, is confined inside his house as the country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of novel coronavirus. Agarwal, who has cemented his place in the Indian Test team, seems to be enjoying spending time in self-isolation at home. While fans know him for top his batting skills, very few are aware of his "awesome" culinary skills. With plenty of free time on his hand, the 29-year-old opener is living his hobby to the fullest, experimenting with different dishes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a video where he can be seen cooking "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa". "Meet Chef Mayank Agarwa l. What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish," BCCI tweeted, sharing the video link.

Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test in December 2018 and had an immediate impact, scoring 76 and 42 in his first two innings. After that, he has never looked back and since then has gone on to become one of the key members of the Test team.

He followed up his impressive start in to his first full season as an international cricketer with consistent big scores. Once set, Agarwal is famous for scoring big hundreds and it was evident last year when he ended up scoring two double centuries -- one each against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has put a break on all major sporting events around the world and cricket is not a exception either.

India's bilateral One-day International series was called-off mid-way last month after the sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases in the country forced the government to enforce strict measures to curb the menace.

Not just the international cricket, domestic cricket tournaments have also faced the brunt as the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start on March 29 has been postponed till at least April 15.

To help the country fight the ongoing health crisis, the BCCI has come forward and donated Rs 51 crore to the COVID-19 relief fund.