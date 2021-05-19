India seamer Mohammed Siraj and batsman Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday departed for Mumbai to join the team's bio-bubble ahead of travelling to England for a long tour. The duo confirmed their departure from their respective home cites earlier in the day via their Instagram Stories. Siraj and Agarwal had returned home to Hyderabad and Bangalore, respectively, after their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams dispersed following the abrupt suspension of the cash-rich league on May 4.

Agarwal shared a snap of himself along with his wife Aashita Sood and wrote, "En-route to Mumbai."

Siraj also shared a picture of himself masked up and wearing a PPE kit from the airport, and wrote, "Off to Mumbai."

In the IPL, Siraj was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad while Agarwal played for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Siraj played seven games this season and picked up six wickets at an average of 31.83 and economy rate of 7.34.

On the other hand, Agarwal scored 260 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 141.30.

According to a report, Indian players will undergo a two-week-long quarantine in Mumbai before travelling to England for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). The report further suggested that before entering the Mumbai bio-bubble, the players would be tested thrice for COVID-19.

Promoted

After serving quarantine in Mumbai, the team will fly to England on June 2, where they will undergo another 10-day quarantine at a facility inside the Southampton stadium. However, the players would be allowed to train.

The WTC final will be played at the Ages Bowl in Southampton between India and New Zealand, starting June 18. It would be followed by a five-match Test series between India and England, that starts on August 4.