India batsman Mayank Agarwal turned 30 on Tuesday and his wife Aashita Sood led the wishes on social media with a sweet post. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote "Happy Birthdayyyyy. You are my light at the end of the tunnel. Love you forever & always!" The Indian cricket board also wished Mayank on his birthday. Tweeting about some of his achievements as a Test opener, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared highlights of his 215 against South Africa in 2019 to mark the occasion.

Second-fastest batsman to hit 2 Test double tons

Third-fastest Indian batsman to 1000 Test runs

Fourth #TeamIndia batsman to convert his 1st Test ton into a double hundred



A very happy birthday to @mayankcricket.



Let's relive his superb 215 vs South Africa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) also wished him on his birthday.

"#HappyBirthday to the Great AGARWALL of Punjab," they wrote in their tweet.

Mayank Agarwal is currently in Chennai with the India squad for the ongoing Test series against England.

Having made his debut against Australia in 2018, he has so far played 14 Tests, scoring 1,052 runs with three centuries and four half-centuries. His highest score in the longest format was the 243 he scored against Bangladesh in 2019.

He has also played five ODIs, scoring 86 runs.

Agarwal sat on the bench for the first Test against England in Chennai, which India lost by 227 runs. He also wasn't included in the playing XI for the ongoing second Test at the same venue.