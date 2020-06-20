Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus. The Bangladesh all-rounder had gone for a coronavirus test last week, and his reports came back positive, ESPNCricinfo reported. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, it is not known how Mortaza contracted the coronavirus. Mashrafe, also a member of the parliament from Narail constituency, had stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain in March this year. Covid-19 cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark in Bangladesh and the government is now planning area-wise lockdown.

Bangladesh were slated to face Sri Lanka in July in a three-Test series and the side would have later hosted New Zealand in August, but both series look unlikely now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, is also uncertain due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deferred its decision on the fate of this year's Asia Cup T20 with Sri Lanka offering to host the event, claiming that original hosts Pakistan have agreed to the proposal.

"We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation," Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet ''Ceylon Today''.

"We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament," he added.

It is understood that the ACC will wait for the ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia (October-November) before taking a call on the Asia Cup.