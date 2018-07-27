Marylebone Cricket Club Bends Rules, Allows Members To Attend Match Without Jackets

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), in a rare concession, allowed the members to attend a match without a jacket due to the high temperatures. The MCC, owner of Lord's cricket ground in London and the guardian of the laws of the game, normally insists on a strict code dress for the members. However, the august body had to bend their rules a bit, courtesy the high temperatures in London that reached an estimated 34 degree Celsius. "Due to the abnormally warm temperatures, MCC has decided to dispense with requirement for gentlemen to wear jackets in the pavilion and arrive wearing one. This applies to members of MCC and Middlesex and their guests," tweeted the official account of Lord's Cricket Ground.

"Gentlemen shall wear lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks," reads their protocol.

"Women must wear: dresses; or skirts or trousers (which may be cropped below the knee) or culottes, with blouses or smart tops, and formal shoes, boots or sandals."

The Members attended the T20 match between Middlesex and Hampshire at the Lord's without their jackets. Normally, they can be spotted by their red-and-gold striped ties.

In the T20 match, Middlesex beat Hampshire by 22 runs to register their second win in the T20 Blast.

Batting first, Middlesex put up a competitive total of 165/8 as Paul Stirling hit 60 off 44 balls and then Dwayne Bravo added more 20 runs in 11 balls.

In reply, Hampshire were bowled out for 143 as spinner Ashton Agar and pacer Steven Finn shared six wickets between them. While Agar finished the match with figures of 3/17, Finn ended the match with figures of 3/21.

