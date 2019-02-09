 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Martin Guptill May Return For ODI Series Against Bangladesh

Updated: 09 February 2019 19:07 IST

Martin Guptill was ruled out of the T20I series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back.

Martin Guptill May Return For ODI Series Against Bangladesh
Martin Guptill will undergo a fitness test on February 10. © AFP

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is likely to return from injury for the upcoming three-ODI series against Bangladesh, starting in Napier on February 13. Guptill, who was ruled out of the T20I series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back, will undergo a fitness test on February 10. If found fit, the explosive opener will join Henry Nicholls at the top of the order against Bangladesh. Colin Munro will come in for the third game in place of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who will take a pre-planned rest. Stumper Tom Latham will lead the side at the third game in Dunedin.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) selector Gavin Larsen said it was an important series for the side as they look to fine-tune game ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in June and July.

"It's an exciting time for players and coaches alike as we look to sign off our home summer of white-ball cricket," Larsen said in a media release.

"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series; he's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side. He and Henry did a good job opening-up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting," he remarked.

Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle are the specialist spinners in the squad, while Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham take the pace bowling all-rounder spots.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (Captain for Games 1 & 2), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK, Captain for Game 3), Colin Munro (Game 3), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Comments
Topics : Martin Guptill Colin Munro Henry Nicholls Mitchell Santner Colin de Grandhomme New Zealand Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Guptill was ruled out of the T20I series against India
  • He aggravated a disc in his lower back
  • New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a three-ODI series from February 13
Related Articles
Martin Guptill Out Of New Zealand Side For India T20I Series
Martin Guptill Out Of New Zealand Side For India T20I Series
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd ODI: India Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series Win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd ODI: India Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series Win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.