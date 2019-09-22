 
Watch: Australian Bowler's Narrow Escape After Batsman Smashes Shot Straight At Him

Updated: 22 September 2019 12:46 IST

Mickey Edwards got his hands up to protect his face just as Sam Heazlett launched a shot straight back at the bowler

Watch: Australian Bowler
Sean Heazlett smashes a shot straight back at the bowler © Twitter

Australian fast bowler Mickey Edwards, playing for New South Wales, made a narrow escape after his delivery was hit straight back at him by Queensland batsman Samuel Heazlett in Australia's domestic one-day competition. Heazlett threw the kitchen sink at a full delivery from Edwards and hit it flat and straight. Still in momentum from his run-up, Edwards just about got his arms in front of his face as he deflected the ball away, preventing any serious injuries. In a video shared on cricket.com.au's official Twitter handle, he can be seen getting up after the delivery and checking on his right hand.

Cricket.com.au tweeted the video saying, "Thankfully, Mickey Edwards is OK after this scary moment at AB Field".

Fans voiced their concern in response to the video. "Terrifying," wrote a worried user.

"Glad that he is alright...thank god," tweeted another user. Some more users wished him a speedy recovery, while one fan praised him for his "nice evasive action".

New South Wales posted a total of 305/5 in the Marsh Cup, which kicked off on Saturday. Jack Edwards, the 19-year-old opening batsman, top scored for the team with 84. Moises Henriques and Nicholas Bertus also scored half-centuries.

Queensland chased down the target with two overs to spare. Opener Sam Heazlett and surprise Ashes star Marnus Labuschagne got Queensland off to a good start, stitching together a partnership of over 100 runs. Heazlett scored a 57-ball 70 and Labuschagne scored a brisk 67 before fifties from Jack Wildermuth and Joe Burns saw them complete a comfortable chase.

Head injuries recently became a major talking point in cricket after Steve Smith suffered a concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the Ashes series. Labuschagne, who was at the non-striker's end when Mickey Edwards took the blow on his hands, made history by becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in international cricket.

Highlights
  • Sam Heazlett hit a shot straight back at bowler Mickey Edwards
  • Edwards put his hands up to protect his face before the ball hit him
  • Cricket.com.au tweeted the video saying that the bowler was okay
