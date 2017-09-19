 
Marry Me Virat Kohli: Pakistan Cop's Bizarre Request

Updated: 19 September 2017 07:38 IST

Pakistan fans keen to see Kohli and MS Dhoni, but this request takes the cake.

A policeman stunned everyone when he appeared with a placard with a message for Kohli. © Twitter

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli's girlfriend Anushka Sharma seems to be facing a lot of competition these days. England women cricketer Danielle Wyatt is on top of the list. Wyatt took to Twitter to send Kohli a marriage proposal after watching his match-winning knock against South Africa during the 2014 ICC World T20 tournament. But, Anushka wouldn't have imagined that her beau will be getting offers from men as well. During the recently-concluded Independence Cup between the ICC World XI and Pakistan in Lahore, a policeman stunned everyone when he appeared with a placard with a message for Kohli.

"Kohli, Marry Me," the placard's message read.

Many Pakistani fans had taken to social media and expressed their disappointment over not having Indian star cricketers like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni in the ICC World XI team.

The series was arranged as part of Pakistan's efforts to bring back international cricket to the country, which has only hosted Zimbabwe for a limited-over series in 2015.

The hosting of the short series is a major step towards convincing international teams to begin touring Pakistan again, with Sri Lanka already due to play a Twenty20 match in Lahore on October 29.

Foreign teams have refused to tour Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series by defeating Australia by 26 runs by Duckworth-Lewis method.

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at Kolkata on September 21.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli's girlfriend Anushka Sharma seems to be facing a lot of competition
  • Wyatt took to Twitter to send Kohli a marriage proposal in 2014
  • Now a policeman appeared with a placard with a message for Kohli
Poll of the day

