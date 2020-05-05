Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne Says Players Will Need To Adapt Once Cricket Resumes

Updated: 05 May 2020 16:19 IST

Marnus Labuschagne has said that players would be required to adapt themselves to any kind of change once the cricketing starts.

Marnus Labuschagne Says Players Will Need To Adapt Once Cricket Resumes
Marnus Labuschagne also voiced his opinion on using saliva for shining the ball. © AFP

Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has said that players would be required to adapt themselves to any kind of change once the cricketing starts. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ICC is thinking about the fate of using saliva/sweat on the cricket ball. As an aftermath of COVID-19, players may very well be asked to refrain from using saliva or sweat on the cricket ball. "The objective for everyone is to get back on the field, so whatever sacrifices or slight tweaks in the game that need to be made ... for us as players, it's about being adaptable and being able to abide by those new laws, if that is the case," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Labuschagne as saying.

"In terms of shining it, it will be slightly strange. When you're on the field it's so natural if you're one of the ball shiners to get the ball and put a little bit of saliva on your finger and try to buff out some of the rough areas of the ball. If that doesn't happen, then that's the way it is. That's just how we're going to have to deal with this situation," he added.

Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match. As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can in trying to trouble the batsmen.

Earlier this year, even India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was skeptical of using saliva on the ball ahead of the ODI series against South Africa.

"We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts. We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," Bhuveshwar Kumar had said during a press conference earlier this year.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume.

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for the first time.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a ''pandemic'' on March 11. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Marnus Labuschagne Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Labuschagne said that players would be required to adapt themselves
  • Cricketing action across the world has come to a halt due to coronavirus
  • ICC is thinking about the fate of using saliva on the ball
Related Articles
Would Be "Pretty Devastating" If India Dont Tour Australia, Says Marnus Labuschagne
Would Be "Pretty Devastating" If India Don't Tour Australia, Says Marnus Labuschagne
Cricket Australia Announces Central Contracts, Usman Khawaja Among Six Axed
Cricket Australia Announces Central Contracts, Usman Khawaja Among Six Axed
Watch: Marnus Labuschagnes Pet Dog Pulls Off Impressive Catch In Slips
Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's Pet Dog Pulls Off Impressive Catch In Slips
"A Bit Like The Ashes": Tim Paine Hypes Up India-Australia Rivalry
"A Bit Like The Ashes": Tim Paine Hypes Up India-Australia Rivalry
Watch: BBL Team Brisbane Heat Turn Old Match Clips Into A Hilarious COVID-19 Awareness Video
Watch: BBL Team Brisbane Heat Turn Old Match Clips Into A Hilarious COVID-19 Awareness Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.